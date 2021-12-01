MOBILE CCTV cameras will be put in place at Dovercourt seafront after dozens of beach huts were vandalised by yobs over the past few weeks.

Two cameras will be rolled out in the area following a recent spate of criminal damage and break-ins which have seen some 26 acts of vandalism reported to the Harwich and Dovercourt Beach Hut Association.

It is believed that the beach huts, located near West End Lane, were vandalised during the early hours.

The issue was raised during a town council meeting two weeks ago, when Jo Henderson, councillor for Dovercourt’s All Saints ward, called for Tendring Council to install mobile cameras and for a greater police presence.

This will be the first time the mobile CCTV, recently purchased by the council and worth more than £6,500, will be deployed.

Mrs Henderson said: " I am really pleased they are acting on our request for these cameras.

"I am still calling on the total upgrade on the existing CCTV on Tendring Council's premises.

"Anti-social behaviour is an issue that is not going away and it is increasing.

"We are asking everyone to be vigilant but having cameras in place will hopefully help us identify those people."

Tendring councillor Carlo Guglielmi, responsible for enforcement, has also addressed the alarming acts of vandalism.

He said:“We have recently bought some new CCTV cameras which can be used in hotspots to dissuade criminal activity and, if these people are foolish enough to continue their abhorrent actions, capture evidence which we can use to hopefully issue fines or prosecute.

“Whatever these mindless acts are – criminal damage, fly-tipping or something else – these cameras are another tool in our arsenal to make our district a safer and more pleasant place in which to live.

“As a new tactic this will very much be a learning opportunity for us as well as hopefully a success, and we look forward to working with our partners at Essex Police and in the community – such as beach hut associations – to fine-tune this response for the future too.”