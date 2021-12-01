A KIND-HEARTED volunteer who took a month off work to devote his time to a worthy cause has embarked on his fundraising journey.

Jamie Page, 43, of Lawford, is a freelance civil engineer who decided to spend 24 days helping Young Lives vs Cancer in a bid to raise £1,000 for each day he volunteers.

The initiative will take place every day until December 23, with Jamie staging a number of community events.

His biggest drive to support the cause is his daughter Jessica who was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at the age of two.

Since then, she has had to attend appointments at Great Ormond Street Hospital every six months as well as other regular consultations.

Being all too aware of the financial costs, Jamie has raised more than £3,000 so far and is determined to smash the £24,000 target.

He said: “I can relate to the hidden costs of caring for a child that requires specialist hospital treatment, especially as I am self-employed and lose associated income from not working.

“What we go through with Jessica is challenging but having a child be diagnosed with Cancer has to be every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Financial worries should not come into the equation when a parent needs to be with their child the most.

"Parents should not be denied the ability to parent nor have to build up a debt legacy just to look after a child going through specialist treatment.

"I like to think of my role as a fundraiser is to direct wealth to where it is needed the most.”

As part of his campaign, Jamie will help decorate Paul’s House in London, the charity's free accommodation for parents who want to stay close to their child during cancer treatment.

He will also be asking the charity’s social media followers to send in their challenge suggestions.

To support Jamie, Manningtree residents can simply have a bite at local restaurants The Mogul and The Pizza Place, which are both offering special offers throughout December.

Jamie is also looking to set up bucket collecting in local shops, with one of them being Harwich's Morrisons.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jamiepage24000.