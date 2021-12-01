A LEISURE venue has undergone an important makeover in a bid to become more user-friendly for visitors.
New steps have been installed at Clacton Leisure Centre's swimming pool, which will make the facility more accessible.
Previously, visitors with some additional mobility needs have had to use a hoist to enter and exit the water.
But now the new adapted steps have been fitted, it will be much easier for swimmers to get in and out of the pool.
The hoist will however remain available for those who cannot be assisted by the steps.
Tendring councillor Alex Porter, who is responsible for leisure and tourism, has welcomed the addition.
He said: “Swimming is a really good form of exercise, particularly for those who have differing mobility needs, and so it is important to us that the pool is accessible to all.
“These new steps will help this, and I hope encourage people to keep swimming and staying active.”
Hoists will also remain in place at the Walton swimming pool, which also has a ramp, and Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.
Mr Porter added: "We will review accessibility at the other sites to see if we can improve access there too.”
