NEW steps have been installed at the swimming pool in Clacton leisure centre to make the facility more accessible.
Previously, those with additional mobility needs had to use a hoist to enter and exit the water.
Now adapted steps have been fitted, meaning the pool is easier for all to get in and out of.
Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council said: “Swimming is a really good form of exercise, particularly for those who have differing mobility needs, and so it is important to us that the pool is accessible to all.
“These new steps will help this, and I hope encourage people to keep swimming and staying active.”
The hoist remains available for those who the steps cannot assist.
Other hoists remain in place at Tendring Council swimming pools in Walton, which also has a ramp, and Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.
Mr Porter added: “We will review accessibility at the other sites to see if we can improve access there too.”
