AN Army veteran, who was classified as high priority due to his disability and PTSD, has claimed he was refused a booster Covid-19 jab due to a lack of supply.

Barry O’Connell, 75, was supposed to get his booster vaccination at the Old Road Surgery in Clacton but was instead sent a message saying his appointment was cancelled due to a low supply.

Mr O’Connell, who lives in Clacton and is wheelchair bound, said: “ Me and my wife got a call back a month ago about having a booster jab but with all due respect to our surgery I got a cold blunt text all of a sudden to say ‘Due to the supplies running out it has been cancelled.’ “What I don’t like is the coldness - just to get a cold text without saying ‘sorry’ or ‘we are trying to sort this out asap’.

“No wonder veterans cannot cope with life outside the military.

“We have military veterans killing themselves every day – they come from a world of common sense to something like this.

“The worst of it all is I have been told by the Veterans Agency I am a priority - this makes me even more upset.”

Following his failed bid to book a jab in Clacton, the campaigning pensioner said he is hoping to get his booster in Colchester today.

A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has apologised for the inconvenience caused to Mr O’Connell and sought to remind residents of the walk-in clinics across the area.

He added: “We are sorry to hear of this inconvenience, but overall we know the vaccination programme is progressing well.

“As well being able to book an appointment we are really pleased to be offering almost 40 different dates and locations across north east Essex over the coming weeks, where people can receive a first, second or booster vaccination with no appointment needed.”

He added: “Everyone eligible is urged to take up the offer and visit the website www.sneevaccine.org.uk for information or call the helpline on 0344 257 3961if they have any questions.”