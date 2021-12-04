VARIOUS roads in the Tendring district are set to close for works taking place within an 18-month period.

The roads will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then reopened to the public.

Works being undertaken will start on December 9, and exact dates of closures and details will be specified on one.network.

The roads set to close include the Queensway in Holland-on-Sea; the B1414 Harwich Road/Clacton Road in Great/Little Oakley; Elm Road in Little Clacton; Branscombe Close/Cranford Close in Frinton; the B1035 Tendring Road in Thorpe Le Soken; the B1035 The Street/School Road/Thorpe Road in Tendring; Hall Lane, Prince’s Esplanade and The Parade in Walton; Marine Parade West/Marine Parade East in Great Clacton; Agate Road/West Avenue in Great Clacton and High Street/Old Pier Street in Walton.

A range of roads are also set to close in Colchester for works being undertaken within an 18-month period.

The works being undertaken by Essex County Council will take place from December 9 and exact dates of closures will be specified on one.network.

The roads set to close include the right hand lane of A133 St Andrew’s Avenue eastbound into Boundary Road; Boundary Road from the roundabout to A133 westbound; Athelstan Road/Irvine Road/Audley Road/Capel Road; Crouch Street East; Headgate/Head Street/North Hill; Severalls Lane/Langham Road; Langham Lane and A133 St Andrew’s Avenue westbound.

Drivers should be aware of a four-day road closure in Holland on Sea.

Brentwood Road is set to close from its junction with Ipswich Road to its junction with Stratford Road from December 14.

The closure is taking place while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Another road in Holland on Sea will close for three days.

Brighton Road is set to close from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Hereford Road from December 13.

This is while the county council carry out footway repair works.

Anglian Water will be carrying out meter installation works in Tiptree.

This will close Blue Road from a point south of its junction with Vine Road for one day.

The closure starts on December 10 while the works take place.

Drivers should be aware of another one-day road closure.

London Road in Great Horkesley is set to close from its junction with Tog Lane on December 13.

This is while Openreach carries out underground access works.