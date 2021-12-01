RAILWAY bosses will be deploying security teams to tackle young yobs travelling by train to cause havoc in Frinton.

Police have put dispersal zones in place in Frinton at weekends over the past month in a bid to thwart groups of young people travelling to the genteel resort to cause trouble, including letting off fireworks and intimating shoppers and shop staff.

During Friday and Saturday evening, 20 people were told to leave the area by police and five were taken home following antisocial behaviour in Connaught Avenue.

It is understood that many were told to leave via train. It is understood a fire extinguisher was reportedly sprayed at a manager and damage was also caused.

Greater Anglia said it was aware of an incident on Saturday evening, but that no members of staff were assaulted.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “We are aware of issues involving antisocial behaviour at Frinton and we are implementing several measures to tackle the issues, including working with British Transport Police.

“We have several teams of Land Sheriffs who regularly patrol the network throughout the day and night and additional staff will also be deployed along the line.

"We also have a network of CCTV cameras at the station.

“It’s incredibly dangerous to act inappropriately around the railway and anyone engaging in this behaviour is risking their own life and the lives of others."

Residents took to social media to question whether there is a better way of dealing with troublemakers rather than simply putting them back on the train to caused trouble elsewhere.

Sgt Aaron Homatopoulos, of the Tendring community policing team, said a small number of people are having a detrimental impact on residents and businesses.

“We are committed to making sure people feel safe and to finding long term solutions to address the reasons behind the issues the community has been experiencing," he said.

“We are doing this through a combination of speaking with individuals and their parents, working with our partners and the community, and appropriate enforcement action.

“We will continue to carry out patrols and engage with the community.”