A TEENAGER who is alleged to have stabbed a “kind and beautiful soul” to death is expected to deny a murder charge and face a trial.

Harry Burkett, 21, of Grays, died after suffering a fatal stab wound in Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on September 12.

A 16-year-old boy, from Clacton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning.

A hearing proceeded in his absence after the court heard his journey from Cookham Wood Young Offender Institution was delayed by an accident on the M25.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, told the court the teenager is expected to deny counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He successfully applied to add a third count of possession of a blade.

Read more: 'A kind and beautiful soul' - Sisters pay tribute to late brother Harry Burkett

He said: “The bladed article refers to the same weapon but deals with its possession rather than its use.

“The indication is pleas of not guilty to all three counts, arraignment can obviously take place when the defendant is here.”

Mr Spence said the teenager is likely to raise the issue of self-defence during a two-week trial, which has is expected to start on February 7.

He added: “The incident was captured on CCTV and that will really form the backbone of the Crown’s case.”

Harry was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at hospital.

Paying tribute to Harry, his sister Abbie Elliott, 16, said: “My brother was an amazing, handsome guy. He would do anything to make me and my sister happy and I can’t believe he has been taken from me.

Harry Burkett with sisters Abbie and Brooke

“We would FaceTime every ay and have a little singsong together – but he was a better singer than me.

“I miss you Harry, you’re with mum now. Shine bright my angel.

“You’re always going to be in my heart.”

His sister Brooke Elliott, 14, added: “My brother was a kind and beautiful soul.

“He liked to have fun and would always put others before himself – that’s what made him so loving.”

-

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Keep up to date with all the latest crime and court news with our dedicated Facebook page.