THERE are only a few more days until the Clacton’s first ‘Santathon’ takes place along the seafront.
Tendring District Council chairman Jeff Bray has organised this run to fundraise for his chosen charity CVS Tendring.
The route takes runners along the lower promenade from Clacton Pier to Martello Bay, then back along the upper promenade.
The Atlanta Café is supporting the Santathon, hosting the event desk on the day and supplying bottled water to runners.
Mr Bray said: “I am really excited by this event, which will be really fun to be part of – and also fun to watch and support those taking it on.
“So why not sign-up with your mates, work colleagues, family, come along on Saturday, and have a laugh all in aid of a good cause?”
It costs £10 to enter including a Santa suit and the run is taking place on Saturday, December 4.
All those who take part will receive a medal, and there is a trophy up for grabs for the best-dressed Santa.
Entrants are encouraged to collect sponsorship to further boost the fundraising efforts.
You can sign up here: https://www.tendringdc.gov.uk/leisure/events-entertainment/whats-on/santathon or register on the day at the Atlanta Café.
