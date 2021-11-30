A man has been banned from keeping animals for five years after admitting to animal cruelty.

Benjamin Beverley, 53, of Hordle Place, Harwich appeared at Colchester Magistrate’s Court where he faced four counts of causing intentional fear or provocation of violence, one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress and two counts of animal cruelty.

Earlier this year police were called to Lower Marine Parade in Harwich on February 16 after concerned members of the public reported they had seen a man abusing a dog on the beach.

Further reports said that the man had also become aggressive towards people when they tried to intervene and help the animal.

One witness took to Facebook to share about the heartbreaking incident.

They said: “It was the most awful thing I’ve seen, that poor dog’s little body.

“I was so upset with anger, I tried to buy the dog from him.

“Anyone who confronted him got a mouthful."

Following an investigation, Harwich Community Policing Team and the RSPCA visited a local address, where they found a further two dogs, which had injuries and their needs were not being met by the owner.

The three pooches were taken away and handed to the RSPCA, which led the investigation.

Appearing at Colchester's Magistrates' Court, Beverley admitted to the charges and was given a five-year ban on keeping any animal.

He was also ordered to pay £685 in court costs, and a £128 victim surcharge.

The 53-year-old offender was also given a 15-week prison sentence, which has been suspended for 12 months.

Beverley must also take part in a 20-day activity programme with the probation service.

A spokesman for Tendring Community Policing Team has said: "Following the outcome, we would like to thank those members of our community who came forward with their concerns and supported the investigation.

“Thanks to your help, we were able to take action, and work with our colleagues at RSPCA to ensure any animals were taken to safety and given the care they needed.

“We were also able to ensure the person responsible was held responsible for their actions and put before the court.”