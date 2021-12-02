VITAL services will continue this Christmas from Tendring District Council.

Tendring District Council will be delivering its essential front line services and will handle emergencies over the Christmas period.

However, its virtual offices will be closed from 4pm on Thursday, December 23 until they re-open from 8:45am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

In an emergency that requires Tendring District Council’s assistance residents can contact the council’s control centre on 01255 222 022, available 24/7.

Tendring District Council leader, Neil Stock OBE thanked staff at the council who would be on-call or working during the festive break.

Mr Stock said: “Our services are important to residents, whatever the time of year, which is why we keep the majority of frontline services running through the Christmas period

“Anything urgent requiring immediate attention will be dealt with, and other issues picked up in the New Year.

“This means most of our staff can enjoy a Christmas break after what has been a busy year due to Covid-19 – and our recovery from the pandemic – and my thanks go to those staff keeping TDC operating during the festive period.”

Waste and recycling collections will continue, with some changes around the bank holidays which will be communicated soon.

Tendring District Council is working with its contractor Veolia Environmental Services to minimise disruption.

You can find more details here: https://www.tendringdc.gov.uk/christmasservices