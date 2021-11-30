The first wave of acts has been announced for Creamfields South, including Calvin Harris and David Guetta.
Creamfields is the UK's biggest dance festival and is usually held in Warrington, but to coincide with the festival's 25 year anniversary it will be heading to Hylands Park, Chelmsford in June 2022.
It will be held over the June bank holiday, from June 2-4, before heading back to Cheshire in August 2022.
Tickets went on sale at 9am on Tuesday November 30 via Ticketmaster.
Here is everything you need to know and how to buy tickets.
Who will be playing?
Alongside Calvin Harris and David Guetta will be Carl Cox, Camelphat, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Tom Jones' son DJ Jamie Jones.
Fatboy Slim will also make an appearance and Becky Hill will make her Creamfields debut.
There are more than 150 acts to be announced, who will play to a crowd of 50,000 people.
How can I buy tickets?
Tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster and there are camping and non-camping options available.
Three-day standard camping is from £240 while a two-day weekend ticket without camping is £165.
There are also day tickets available and the festival is putting on some coach travel from London.
Buy your tickets via Ticketmaster here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.