A SUBSTANTIAL amount of drugs and two weapons have been seized following two house raids in Clacton.

Officers from the Community Policing Team have executed two warrants over two days last week in North Road and Station Road.

As a result, over a hundred plants were seized in North Road, together with two large bags of cut cannabis.

Two large storage boxes of cut cannabis plants were also recovered, along with a pet budgie called Barry.

The pet has been handed over to the RSPCA and is being cared for by the charity.

Barry is cared for by the RSPCA

When executing another warrant in Station Road, the police also seized two offensive weapons.

A machete and an axe have been recovered from the property, together with a hundred cannabis plants.

Suspects from both locations are currently outstanding.

A spokesman for the police said: " If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Alternatively, you can call 101."

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org."

Large storage boxes of cut cannabis plants were also found

The incident comes after a trio was jailed for a combined 14 years for a £100k cocaine supply conspiracy, where Paul Foley, 43, was caught occupying a significant role in a class A drug supply in Clacton.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood has also addressed the two cannabis operations in town.

He said:" It is a concern because there have been a number of incident which are quite unpleasant.

"But I think it is excellent news that the police have uncovered these illegal operations and have taken decisive action.

"It can only help send the message that drugs and other such criminal activities is not welcome in our town.

"From the local council view we are doing as much as we can to work alongside the police and provide assistance and offer support wherever needed.

"It is only by local organisations working together that we can seriously crack this problem."