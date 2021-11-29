A racecourse in Essex has taken the decision to tighten restrictions for visitors.
Officials at the Chelmsford track announced on Sunday that Covid passes and a form of official photographic ID would required in order to attend meetings for the remainder of the year, with the track wanting to “protect our customers, team, local community and those who participate in our sport”.
The track said it had met with a “mixed reaction” to the change in policy, with courses in Wales already requiring proof of vaccination status or a negative test if crowds exceed a certain level and Scotland also set to introduce a similar rule.
The Racecourse Association has no plans to mandate the use of Covid passports across British tracks.
A statement read: “Further to recent speculation, the RCA can confirm that there are currently no plans to introduce mandatory Covid certification at British racecourses other than in devolved nations where venues are already required to facilitate the initiative when attendances reach a certain limit.
“We remain in close contact with the appropriate departments across national governments to ensure all British racecourses are at the forefront of relevant information should the situation change.
“In the interim, the RCA will continue to follow the advice given by national governments and provide guidance to our member racecourses, allowing them to safely welcome spectators and participants.”
