A FAMILY-FRIENDLY festival will be gracing Colchester once again next year after a successful debut.

The Anti Loo Roll festival attracted more than 4,000 visitors in Castle Park in September and is now set to return for a second incarnation in 2022.

The event, which is the brainwave of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, a community group that supported vulnerable people at the beginning of the pandemic and throughout lockdown, will be back for September 10.

The line up of artists is yet to be decided but festival organisers promise music lovers will learn more about the headline acts when they are confirmed in the coming weeks.

This year's entertainment took place over two stages, with visitors enjoying performances from Scouting for Girls, former X Factor winner Matt Cardle, Jake Quickenden and many more.

Scouting for Girls performing at the festival

Former Britain’s Got Talent runners up dance duo Twist and Pulse, ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, and much-loved magician Michael J Fitch also made an appearance.

Peter Dutch, founder of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, said: “I think I’m still coming down from the unbelievable high of holding the inaugural Anti Loo Roll Festival, after the all the lows of the pandemic which preceded it.

"The atmosphere was truly incredible, and I can’t thank everyone who came enough for embracing our desire to host an event which brought everyone together again in a safe and fun environment.

"We can’t wait to replicate that feeling again but on an even bigger scale.

"We’ve lined up some spectacular acts to headline next year’s festival, who are as excited as us that they will be performing at Colchester’s hottest ticket in town.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Thousands enjoy Anti Loo Roll Festival in Castle Park with top performers

The 2020 event also saw Colchester singing group Funky Voices celebrate keyworker heroes with their NHS Choir, while TV presenter Craig Stevens and hilarious drag sensations Vicky Vivacious and Amber Dextris were in charge of hosting the event.

Next year’s line up is said to be better than ever with entertainment available for all ages.

A range of food and children's activities will also be on offer.

Tickets are being launched in December and can be purchased via www.AntiLooRollFestival.uk.