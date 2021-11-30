THE family which previously ran a long-standing butchers shop in Clacton hope to organise refunds for customers after its current tenant was convicted of abusing two children.

Danny-Jay Storey, 37, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, abused two children and also used his mobile phone to try to record women undressing in a tanning salon.

He was convicted of four counts of rape of a child, three counts of assaulting a child by penetration, one count of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of attempted voyeurism and one count of voyeurism after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

A Wenn and Son Butchers has been operating in Clacton's Station Road for more than 50 years, but Storey had been its tenant for a number of years.

Following his conviction, the Wenn family said: "We are deeply shocked and appalled by the shocking news regarding the tenant of the building and owner of the business.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"When we sold the business, five years ago, it was our hope that its high standing reputation of more than 50 years would continue.

"Unfortunately, due to the legality of the situation we are unable to reopen the shop at this time.

"We have been made aware that deposits have been placed for Christmas orders and or credit in the Christmas Club.

"Please be assured that we have every intention to organise refunds once we have gained financial access."

It is understood staff at the shop previously reported that they suffered verbal abuse following Storey's conviction and were forced to shut the shop.

The sexual abuse perpetrated by Storey came to light after a visitor to a Clacton tanning salon spotted a mobile phone being held over the partition wall of her changing room in February 2019.

Storey was arrested after police reviewed the salon's CCTV and an examination of his phone revealed it contained four indecent images of children.

Two victims were identified and both reported they were sexually abused by Storey when they were young girls.