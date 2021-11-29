Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex Mid & North branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex Mid & North branch or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.
Joey
Gender – Male
Age – 11 years old
Breed – Yorkshire Terrier
Colour – Brown
Joey is a very easy and loving dog who loves his walks and soft toys.
He does like to be with people so ideally we would like someone who can spend lots of time giving Joey the attention and time he deserves.
If you want to adopt Joey you can view his full profile here.
Oscar and Tommie
Gender - Male
Age – Six months old
Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Ginger and Light Ginger/White
Oscar and Tommie are most likely brother cats and are looking for a home together.
They have only recently come to the Danaher Animal Home from a multicat household so they are still a little nervous.
As such it would be recommended that they should only go to a house with quieter older children living there.
If you want to adopt Oscar and Tommie you can view their full profile here.
Flo and Storm
Gender – Male and Female
Age – Three years (approx.)
Breed – Dutch and Netherland dwarf
Colour – Black and Grey
Flo and Storm are two rabbits who are looking for a home together.
They can live with children who the age of 12 and over, and it is possible for them to live with the same species.
If you want to adopt Flo and Storm you can view their full profile here.
