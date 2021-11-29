A TOWN council has stumped up cash for a new tractor to keep Brightlingsea looking trim and tidy.
Brightlingsea Town Council's new versatile greenspace maintenance machine will be used for mowing the town’s recreation fields, maintaining local cycle paths and keeping the beach promenade free of sand.
Mayor Jane Chapman was present at the handover of the Ventrac all-terrain compact tractor, which can operate on severe slopes and is kitted out with accessories to solve the challenges faced by the seaside town.
Councillor Graham Steady said: "We haven’t just purchased a mower, we’ve effectively bought three different machines.
"During higher- than-average tides, the promenade around the children’s paddling pool can become covered with sand and shingle making it impossible for pushchairs and accessibility buggies to negotiate this area.
"It worked exceptionally well during the initial demonstration, clearing the pathway in minutes and it was a very simple decision to include it in the specification."
