A man has been fined for possessing an offensive weapon and drugs in a public place, a court has heard.
Jonathan David Bearder, 37, of Abdy Avenue, Harwich, was found carrying a wooden bat in Church Road in Clacton on October 15 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
On the same day he was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.
Appearing at Colchester's Magistrates' Court, he admitted to both offences.
The court has ordered for the drugs and the bat to be forfeited and destroyed by Essex Police.
Bearder was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £145.
He must also carry out unpaid work for 80 hours.
This work will be supervised by a responsible officer.
