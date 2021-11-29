An ANNUAL Christmas tree recycling event is taking place early next year.

St Helena Hospice has launched its annual Christmas ‘Tree-cycle’.

They will be collecting real Christmas trees across Colchester and Tendring on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, Rachel Joy said: “This year’s Christmas Tree-cycle is set to be the biggest yet, with our largest collection area ever.

“More trees mean more funds raised to help provide care and support to more local people facing dying, death and bereavement.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Birch Airfield Composting Services Ltd, Colchester Borough Council, Essex County Council and Tendring District Council for their support of this year’s Christmas Tree-cycle.

“Once again, we are thrilled to have Tree & Lawn Company returning to sponsor the event.”

Owner and Managing Director of Tree & Lawn Company, Peter Cannon added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with St Helena Hospice and the Christmas Tree-cycle, and we are looking forward to supporting the event again.”

St Helena Hospice Tree-cycle

Donations will be made to the hospice as trees are recycled.

Colchester Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainability, Councillor Simon Crow said: “I am really pleased we are continuing to support St Helena Hospice and their fundraising efforts by recycling the Christmas trees they collect.

“All the trees are recycled with our garden waste and so kept out of landfill sites, which is fantastic.”

St Helena’s Hospice are expanding the area they will be collecting trees from.

Last year they expanded to Tendring for the first time but due to lockdown, the collection was cancelled entirely.

This year, collections will take place at postcodes CO1 to CO9, CO11, CO13, CO14, CO15 and CO16 around Tendring.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up for your real Christmas tree to be collected by visiting: www.sthelena.org.uk/tree-cycle.

St Helena Hospice is also looking for volunteers to assist with collections on the day.

If you can spare your time, and/or use of your van or a company vehicle, get in touch with the St Helena Hospice fundraising team by emailing fundraising@sthelena.org.uk or calling 01206 931 468.