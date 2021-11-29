FRINTON Rotary Club's musical sleigh has gone hi-tech to help make this year’s Christmas appeal tour as much fun and Covid-safe as possible.
Santa and his elves will be hitting the roads in Frinton, Walton and the Kirbys from this Thursday.
The fundraising format will continue to have collecting tins on the end of illuminated poles and donations can be made via card reader or a QR code for the club's Just Giving page.
Appeal co-ordinator Trevor Sparks said: “We’re looking forward to bringing a bit more joy into people’s lives in what are still difficult times.
“Another hi-tech bonus is a free tracking system which will let our friends know just where Santa and the team are.
“It’s another busy ten days for the team but it’s great fun making new friends.”
The sleigh route includes Frinton Avenues on December 2, Kirby-le-Soken on December 6, Edenside on December 8 and 9, Walton on December 13, Frinton's upper avenues on December 14, west Walton on December 15, the Naze on December 17 and Frinton's college roads on December 20.
Go to sleightracker.co.uk and select ‘I want to see were Santa is’ and 'Frinton Rotary Club’ from 5.30pm on collection nights.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.