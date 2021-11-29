A SPECIAL performance is heading to town for a feast of fun, laughter and music.
Following a successful theatre event at Holland Haven last summer, the Mad About Theatre Company will be staging Diamonds The Musical at St James Church in Clacton next Saturday.
Actors have been rehearsing since September to be able to put on two special performances - one at 1.30pm and another at 6.30pm.
The show is a madcap plotline that brings together residents of Diamonds Nursing home, some local children and Miss Pearl, retired detective and her side kick detective Johnson.
They will entertain audiences as they attempt to save the Queens Diamond of Darjeeling from the thieving hands of evil Doctor Rufus Draage and his foul mother Nina.
Company Director Indi Allen said: "The show was written in 2019, and the long awaited debut brings together some new talent, as well as veterans of madness, we are delighted to back to the stage, and the funds raise will support local people.
"We hope the community will join together, in a safe environment and share the joy of this wonderful musical reunion."
Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children.
Call 07709 315510 to book.
