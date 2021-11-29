Following cases of the new Omicron variant being found in the UK, the booster jab campaign is being stepped up.
Although it is not known how effective current vaccines will be against the new variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press conference on Saturday November 27 that they would at least offer some measure of protection.
Those who are eligible for a booster vaccine are those aged 40 and over, and the first two doses for those who haven't had them are still available.
There are a number of walk-in vaccination centres across Essex, where you could either get the first and second dose or the booster jab.
Where to find Covid walk-in vaccination centres in Essex
Puzey Practice
Where: Southwell House, Back Lane, Rochford, SS4 1AY
Opening times: Monday November 29 and Tuesday November 30 (9am to 3pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), no booster jab.
AMP Pharmacy
Where: 39 Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, SS6 7JE
Opening times: Monday November 29 (8am to 6pm)
What vaccines:1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab
Towngate Theatre
Where: St. Martins Square, Basildon, SS14 1DL
Opening times: Monday November 29 to Thursday December 2 (8.30am to 5pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab, 3rd dose for people with weakened immune system
Chadwell Medical Centre
Where: Chadwell Medical Centre, 1 Brentwood Road, Chadwell St Mary, Grays, RM16 4JD
Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Friday December 3 (12pm to 6pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab
Stifford Clays Vaccination Hub
Where: Health Centre, Crammavill Street, Stifford Clays, RM16 2AP
Opening times: Tuesday November 30 (9am to 6pm), Thursday November 2 (9am to 6pm) and Saturday December 4 (8am to 1pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab
Melbourne Pharmacy
Where: 18 Melbourne Parade, Melbourne Ave, Chelmsford, CM1 2DW
Opening times: Monday November 29 to Friday December 3 (10am to 5pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer + Moderna) booster jab
Purfleet Care Centre
Where: Tank Hill Road, Purfleet, RM19 1SX
Opening times: Monday November 29 (9am to 4.30pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), no booster jab
Culver Square Shopping Centre (Pop Up)
Where: Old Clarke's Shoe Shop, Culver Square Shopping Centre, Culver Square, Colchester, CO1 1JQ
Opening times: Saturday December 4 and Sunday December 5 (10am to 4pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer + Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system
One Colchester Community Hub (Pop Up)
Where: 4-6 Long Wyre Street, Colchester, CO1 1LH
Opening times: Monday November 29 (10.30am to 2.30pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system
Tesco Hythe (Vaccinatio Bus)
Where: Tesco, Greenstead Road, Colchester, CO1 2TE
Opening times: Tuesday November 30 and Friday December 3 (10m to 4pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system
Marks Tey Pharmacy
Where: Marks Tey Pharmacy, 89 London Road, Marks Tey, CO6 1EB
Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Thursday December 2 (8.30am to 5pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose
Co-op Lawford (Vaccination Bus)
Where: Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree, CO11 1US
Opening times: Monday November 29 (10am to 4pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system
Pier Avenue Pharmacy (Vaccination Bus)
Where: Pier Avenue Pharmacy, 78-80 Pier Avenue, Clacton, CO15 1NH
Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Thursday December 2 (10am to 4pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose
Christchurch Clinics
Where: 132 High Street, Braintree, CM7 1LB
Opening times: Monday November 29, Tuesday November 30, Thursday December 2, Friday Decemnber 3, Saturday December 4 (3pm to 6pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose
Columbine Centre (Vaccination Bus)
Where: Prince's Esplanade, Walton-on-the-Naze, Colchester, CO14 8PZ
Opening times: Friday December 3 (10am to 4pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system
Harlow Leisurezone
Where: Second Avenue, Harlow, CM20 3DT
Opening times: Monday November 29 to Sunday December 5 (9am to 2.30pm)
What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose
