TICKETS are on sale for special performances of this season’s pantomime at the Princes Theatre.
Meet the Cast events are taking place after both performances on Sunday from 11am and 3.30pm and on December 19 at 2pm, when audience members can speak to the stars of Jack and the Beanstalk.
The cast this year includes 2014 X-Factor winner Ben Haenow, Eastenders and Hollyoaks star Gemma Bissix, and legend of children’s television Dave Benson Phillips.
Theatre-goers will also have the chance to meet Santa at both shows on the day, at 11am and 3.30pm.
The Clacton venue will also be staging a relaxed performance of the pantomime on December 30, which will have reduced lighting and sound effects for those who struggle with flashing lights and loud noises.
Tendring councillor Alex Porter, responsible for leisure and tourism, said:“Our relaxed performance is especially important to us as we want to make the theatre, and pantomime, accessible to everyone – and I really recommend this for those who may struggle with a pantomime, which can be quite full-on.
“Our Meet the Cast and Meet Santa events are lots of fun and an added treat to the joys of the panto for younger audience members and theatre fans alike.”
Jack and the Beanstalk is brought to the Princes Theatre by Anton Benson Productions.
For tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk or call 01255 686633 and choose option one.
Programmes can also be pre-ordered with tickets, and this year the guide includes a competition for the chance to win a £50 Princes Theatre voucher.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.