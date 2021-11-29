The Essex Omicron case of Covid has been confirmed as having a link to a primary school.

On Saturday the Government announced the Omicron variant had been found in Brentwood and Nottingham.

The individuals and all members of their households have been ordered to self-isolate.

Both cases are believed to be connected and there is a link to southern Africa.

Yesterday Essex County Council announced targeted testing of people who may have had contact with the individual.

A branch of KFC in Brentwood High Street and Trinity Church in Pilgrim’s Hatch were the focus of targeted testing.

Now the council has confirmed there is a link to Larchwood Primary School and steps are being taken to prevent the spread.

There will be testing for pupils and school staff and one class will now work remotely.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "Following further contact tracing of the known Omicron Covid-19 case in Brentwood, it has been confirmed that there is a link to Larchwood Primary School based in Pilgrims Hatch.

"UK Health and Security Agency, Department of Health and Social Care, Larchwood Primary School and colleagues from Essex County Council and Brentwood Council have worked together to take necessary precautionary action to prevent the spread.

"This includes making specialist testing available for all pupils and school staff and confirming arrangements for remote learning for one class.

"We appreciate that this is an unsettling time for parents, pupils and the school community but we take the time to remind everyone that this is a precautionary measure."

A third case was confirmed on Sunday in a person who visited London but has since left the country.

Scientists have said they are concerned about the variant as it has around 30 different mutations – which is double the number present in the Delta variant.

The mutations contain features seen in all of the other variants but also traits that have not been seen before.