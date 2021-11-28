FC CLACTON'S new first-team management duo Tom Austin and Ryan Salter are off to a winning start.

The duo have returned to the Essex Senior League club after a little over a year away from The Austin Arena.

They replace David Collis and Rob Budd, who left their roles following the win over White Ensign last Saturday.

They claimed a win in their first game back in charge, leading the Seasiders to a 4-0 win at Clapton.

Second-half goals from Dillon Gordon, Harry McDonald, Jettluke Hogan and Mekhi McKenzie gave FC Clacton victory.

Austin returns to FC Clacton after leaving his role as manager of Isthmian League Premier neighbours Brightlingsea Regent earlier this month.

After becoming caretaker manager of the Seasiders, in February, 2018, Austin was appointed the club's full-time boss that summer.

He guided the club to a best-ever sixth place finish in the Thurlow Nunn League premier division at the end of the 2018/19 season.

After being joined by Salter, the pair were on course to achieve another top-half finish when the season was prematurely brought to an end by Covid.

In a statement, chairman Stephen Andrews said: “We are pleased to confirm the return of Tom Austin and Ryan Salter as our First Team management.

"After a committee meeting Sunday when we discussed a number of alternatives, Tom and Salts were for obvious reasons our favoured option.

"When we approached them they were on the verge of committing elsewhere, but after a long chat we are delighted to confirm they have returned.

"Looking back, I will hold my hands up and admit things could have been done differently this season.

"That makes me even more driven to get to where we want to be.

"The Club, players and management are absolutely committed to our first team achieving promotion; as always this takes time, hard work and a little bit of luck along the way - but we remain just as determined and we will get there! Thank you.”