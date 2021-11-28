TV personality Jess Wright says she feels "beyond grateful" after announcing she is expecting a baby.
The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 36, made the announcement on her Instagram page.
The star revealed her bundle of joy is due in spring next year.
Alongside a black a white photo showcasing her growing baby bump she wrote: "Beyond grateful for this blessing. Due spring 2022."
Jess tied the knot with businessman William Lee-Kemp in September in Mallorca.
The event included 12 bridesmaids, a church ceremony and a banquet at a castle.
Read more >> Ex-Towie star Jess Wright reveals details of stunning wedding in Mallorca
Sharing a photo from the big day, she told Hello! magazine: “I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling.”
Recalling the moment he saw the bride, Lee-Kemp said: “She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable, even more spectacular than I thought it would be.
“The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments.”
Wright entered the Basilica de Sant Francesc in Palma to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.
Jess appeared in ITV series The Only Way Is Essex from 2010 to 2016.
