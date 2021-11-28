Police officers have ordered people to leave Frinton as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

Essex Police has been investigating reports of a group of young people causing anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, and a dispersal order was put in place following further reports on Friday night.

The legislation is one of the tools they can use to address the issue, alongside extra patrols and working with the community.

Since Friday evening, officers have engaged with groups and individuals, and where there have been concerns about their behaviour, they have been directed to leave.

During Friday and Saturday evening, 20 people in total were dispersed and five were taken home.

The dispersal order remains in place until 8pm today, Sunday November 28.

Sergeant Aaron Homatopoulos, of the Tendring community policing team, said: “Frinton is a safe town but the behaviour of a small number of individuals is having a detrimental impact on residents and businesses.

“We are committed to making sure people feel safe and to finding long term solutions to address the reasons behind the issues the community has been experiencing

“We are doing this through a combination of speaking with individuals and their parents, working with our partners and the community, and appropriate enforcement action.

“We will continue to carry out patrols and engage with the community, and ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report them to us.”

The dispersal order covers the area below: