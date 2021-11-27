Cases of the new covid variant, Omicron, have been detected in the UK.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, announced on Twitter the Government has been made aware by the UK Health Security Agency of two UK cases of the Omicron variant.
Mr Javid said: “The two cases are linked and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa.
“As a precaution we are rolling out additional targeted testing in the affected areas - Nottingham and Chelmsford - and sequencing all positive cases.
“This is a fast-moving situation and we are taking decisive steps to protect public health.”
Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola added to red list
The Health Secretary also confirmed Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola are being added to the to the travel red list - effective from 4am tomorrow.
If you have returned from there in the last 10 days you must isolate and get PCR tests.
Mr Javid added: “If you are eligible for your booster jab - now is the time to get it.”
