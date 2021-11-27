A DISPERSAL order has been put in place in Frinton after reports of anti-social behaviour.
The order was launched last night (November 26) at 8pm and is in place until 8pm on Sunday (November 28).
The order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area but allows officers to disperse anyone behaving anti-socially.
Inspector Les Durling said: “We’ve put these powers in place to deal with offenders, disrupt and deter anyone intent on committing crime or disorder, and reduce the impact on local businesses and residents.
“We are investigating a group of individuals who we believe are responsible for causing these issues and will continue to carry out patrols and use the legislative powers available to us.
“I ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report it to us.”
Submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Or you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The dispersal order covers the area as below and pictured in the map:
- B1033 Connaught Avenue, inside the gates to the junction with the Esplanade Esplanades west and east of Connaught Avenue, including the lower promenade and greensward either side of the promenade, including beach
- Witton Wood Road, including the train station
- Old Road and Old Way
- Harold Grove, Harold Way and Harold Road
- Fourth Avenue
- Third Avenue
- Second Avenue
- The Crescent
- Queens Road
- Raglan Road
- Cambridge Road
- St Mary's Road
- Glebe Way
- Greenway
- Old Parsonage Way
- Hadleigh Road
- Oxford Road
- Eton Road
- Pole Barn Lane
