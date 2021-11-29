A GIVING tree, hot drinks and biscuits welcomed residents to the new community garden open day.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) hosted an open day at the new community garden at the Kennedy Way Medical Centre in Clacton.

The garden sits in the centre of the car park, creating a calming space for residents to enjoy.

Staff and volunteers at CVST welcomed visitors for a tour of the garden, where there was a giving tree with bags of free goodies.

Residents were able to find out more about the project and sign-up to get involved.

Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator at CVST, said: “The sun was shining, and the garden is looking amazing so what better time to have an open day and showcase this growing project.

“Everyone I talked to said they felt welcomed and really enjoyed the afternoon.

“The raised beds look great, the crochet tree is beautiful and the Men’s Shed even got some new shelves put up on the day.

“This is a space for anyone who wants to come and have a peaceful sit down on one of the benches, or who wants to get involved and do some light gardening.”

The garden is a result of a unique collaboration between the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Local Estates Forum, the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, site owners NHS Property Services and Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST).

It has raised beds, grassed areas with benches, a polytunnel, and a men’s shed.

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact 01255 425692 or email admin@cvstendring.org.uk.