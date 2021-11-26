A NEW initiative has been launched to help homes save on fuel bills this winter.

Tendring residents are being encouraged to check their eligibility to receive help under a new scheme.

Through the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, delivered by Warmworks, householders can apply to receive improvements to the warmth of their home.

The scheme offers a range of insulation measures and renewable heating technologies designed to support homes and reduce their impact on the environment.

The Green Homes Grant scheme is open to homeowners, private tenants, and people in social rented accommodation, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income.

Tendring District Councillor for Housing, Paul Honeywood said: “The Green Homes Grant scheme offers vital improvements that could see many people across our district who are on low income and finding it hard to heat their home benefit.

“Warmworks has a strong track record of delivering schemes that have helped more than 25,000 across the UK improve heating in their homes and be happier, healthier and more comfortable in them.”

Warmworks will arrange a survey in the homes of eligible householders to agree the work that will be carried out.

A sub-contractor team then installs the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures before an independent inspection assesses the work.

When required, Warmworks will also arrange for a full annual service to be completed a year later.

Warmworks Managing Director, Ross Armstrong said: “Funded energy efficiency measures that the scheme provides give local people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to Net Zero.

“A few minutes to complete our short application could help your home stay warmer for years ahead.”

You can find out your eligibility for the scheme by completing the form here: https://surveys.est.org.uk/s/GreenHomesGrantSchemeLAD/