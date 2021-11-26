A NEW parenting guide is being offered to any parent in Essex who is seeking help during their separation.
The free guide, which was developed by national family justice organisation Resolution, contains advice on co-parenting as well as background on the common disputes that arise between separating parents.
It also includes tips on how to talk to children about the painful topic of divorce.
The Parenting Through Separation Guide was produced as part of Resolution’s Good Divorce Week which will run next week from Monday to Friday.
In addition to the free guide, parents will also be offered a free 30-minute family law consultation with Sadler Cross Family Law.
Catherine Ashton, a partner at the law firm, said:“We know that the pandemic has put huge pressure on families and even more so on those who are separating.
“It’s important for parents to have access to good, authoritative and professional advice that helps them to parent responsibly through their separation.
“We hope all local separating parents will use the Parenting Through Separation Guide, to help them find a better way forward for them, and for their children.”
To access the free guide, visit sadlercross.co.uk or email marketing@sadlercross.co.uk to request a copy.
