A GIRL guiding group is running a ten night fundraiser during the Christmas period.

From Monday, November 29, members of the First Clacton Guides and Enigma Ranger Unit will help Santa as he takes routes in Little Clacton, Holland on Sea, Bockings Elm and Great Clacton.

First Clacton Guides have run this event for the past five years.

Santa will be singing and dancing on his road sleigh in a festive tradition that saw the guides raise nearly £1000 for Clacton food bank charities last year.

Donations were made to FoodCycle Clacton, Holland Baptist Church and Frydays Community Café, who provided food parcels to those in need last Christmas and during school holidays.

Guide leader Debby Davey said: “The Covid pandemic hit a lot of people really hard last year.

“So it was really important to us to make sure we gave back to the local community after all their support over the years.”

Last year, organisers were worried that Tendring would enter strict restrictions because of the pandemic.

Santa having a chat with children in Clacton

This year, normal service has largely resumed but organisers are still urging people to be cautious.

Debby added: “We’re still very conscious that the pandemic isn’t over.

“Most of our adult volunteers work in key industries, so we’re being really careful and holding on to some of the precautions we enforced last year.

“We’ll have hand sanitiser available and will be asking people to be mindful of how much distance they put between themselves and others not in their household.”

Supermarkets including Morrisons at Waterglade Retail Park and in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, have donated wrapped sweets for Santa to give to children who visit the float.

Two Hearts Leisure and Oakwood Conservatories and Kitchens have also supported the guides this year with renovations to Santa’s sleigh.

Street collections will take place from 6:30pm, starting in Holland on Sea on Monday, November 29.

New routes around Aylesbury Drive and Lyndhurst Road have been introduced this year.

Full route plans and further information can be found here: www.facebook.com/1stclactonchristmasfloat or by contacting Jenine Davey on 01255 426680 or davey.jenine@googlemail.com