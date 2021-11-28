People across north Essex have been urged to get their Covid jab and booster vaccines to ensure we can have a 'happy Christmas'.
John Spence, who is responsible for health and adult social care in Essex said: “I am urging residents to please take up their booster vaccine as soon as they can.
“This is the most urgent priority in our fight against Covid-19 – we need to get boosters in the arms of everyone who is over 40-years-old.
“One in six people in Essex over the age of 80, and one in four people over 70 have still yet to get their booster. The booster jab is critical to best protect their health over the winter months.
“Getting the booster means they are far less likely to suffer complications of the virus as their immunity from their first two doses starts to wane.
“It will also help to reduce the number of hospitalisations and pressures on our health service this winter."
There are locations across the area which are offering walk-in vaccines.
Those walk-ins marked with an * are not currently open to 16 & 17-year-olds.
Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available at the following places:
- Colchester Hospital, Main Outpatients*
Nov 28
09:30-16:30
- Former Clarks shop, Culver Square, Colchester
Nov 28
10:00-16:00
- William Loveless Hall, Wivenhoe
Nov 28
10:00-16:00
- Manningtree Co-op, Riverside Avenue East, Manningtree
Nov 29
10:00-16:00
- One Colchester Community Hub, Long Wyre St
Nov 29
10:30-14:30
- Tesco Hythe, Colchester
Nov 30
10:00-16:00
- Columbine Centre, Walton-on-the-Naze
Dec 3
10:00-16:00
- Tesco Hythe, Colchester
Dec 3
10:00-16:00
- Leisure World, Colchester
Dec 6
10:00-16:00
- One Colchester Community Hub, Long Wyre St
Dec 8
10:30-14:30
- Tesco Highwoods, Colchester
Dec 8
09:30-16:00
- Park Pavilion, Harwich
Dec 9
10:00-16:00
- Columbine Centre, Walton-on-the-Naze
Dec 10
10:00-16:00
- Brightlingsea Community Centre
Dec 10
10:00-16:00
- One Colchester Community Hub, Long Wyre St
Dec 17
10:30-14:30
- Park Pavilion, Harwich
Dec 17
10:00-16:00
Moderna vaccines and boosters are available at the following places:
- Pier Avenue Pharmacy, Clacton*
Dec 1 and Dec 2
10:00-16:00
- Marks Tey Pharmacy*
Dec 1 and Dec 2
08:30-13:30 and 14:00-17:00
