A TRIAL into the alleged murder of a beloved mum who suffered catastrophic head injuries during an incident in Jaywick is set to start.

Michelle Cooper, 40, suffered fatal injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, on April 23.

Despite the best efforts of medics the fitness fanatic, who worked as a gym instructor in Sudbury, slipped into a coma.

She died in hospital two days later on April 25.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation and a number of people have been charged with the murder of Mrs Cooper and assaults on three others.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, Demi Cole, 21, of Beach Way, Jaywick, and Charlie Whittaker, 24, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, denied a charge of murder when they appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing in July.

Nethercott, Whittaker and Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, also denied two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Nethercott and Cole also denied a separate charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The scene of the incident in Jaywick

A trial, which had been tipped to last six weeks, has been set with a start date of Monday, December 6 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Michelle’s family said: “Michelle loved and was loved; her kindness shone out around her and she lit up everyone’s life.

“She was a beautiful soul, selfless and always looking out for others.”

Her mum, Tess, said: “Her children meant the world to her and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them; they had the very best of her, her love and laughter.

“As a daughter and mum, Michelle cannot be replaced.

“We will always hold her close.”

Michelle left behind three children.

She was an accomplished sports competitor, winning silver medals at judo, trophies for kickboxing and was a personal trainer.

She was also a qualified lifeguard who once saved a young person’s life when they got into difficulty at a holiday park swimming pool.