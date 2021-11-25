A MAN has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stalking a woman in Clacton.
Neil Johnson, 36, of Penfold Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of stalking when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard Johnson sent abusive messages and that he also attempted to contact the woman through a third party.
He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £105 costs.
