A MAN has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stalking a woman in Clacton.

Neil Johnson, 36, of Penfold Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of stalking when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard Johnson sent abusive messages and that he also attempted to contact the woman through a third party.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £105 costs.