AN anti-knife campaign group is installing life-saving equipment in a variety of pubs across Clacton and Jaywick which could prove vital if someone is stabbed.

Binning Knives Saves Lives is currently in the process of distributing bleed control kits to more than 80 watering holes located throughout the country.

The device works by stemming the blood loss of any victims of serious knife crime until paramedics arrive the scene of the incident.

Most recently the organisation’s founder, Courtney Barrett, who calls himself The Knife Man, stopped off at The Queen’s Arms, in Old Road.

During his visit he delivered one of the vital kits to the pub’s manager, Mark, from whom the equipment can be retrieved should some get injured nearby.

In addition to The Queen’s Arms, the Never Say Die pub, in Jaywick, and the Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade, are also both expected to receive blood control kits.

Courtney said: “If anybody is stabbed or suffering from severe blood loss due to an accident, their life can now be saved.

“If anybody calls an ambulance for a stabbing nearby, they will be directed to the pub to retrieve the bleed kit so they can stem the blood loss until an ambulance arrives.

“We wish to make a big impact in reducing knife crime and changing mindsets in Tendring.”

Since starting up Binning Knives Saves Lives Courtney and his dedicated team of volunteers removed more than 1200 knives off the streets.

He has also helped educate and transform the lives of endless young people who may have one day considered picking up a knife.

Courtney is now looking to distribute his kits as far and wide as possible in order to reduce the hundreds of people who die every year after being stabbed.

“We have approximately 1000 kits and we are in the middle of planning with two major pub chains,” he added.

“By the end of this week we will install bleed kits in another 36 pubs, meaning we will have many public access bleed kits in many pubs for any blood loss emergencies.”

Anyone who would like a blood control kit installed on their premises is asked to visit binningknivessaveslives.com for more information.