A number of bird flu cases have been reported across Essex in recent weeks.

As a result infection control zones have been set up in the county to try and limit the spread of the virus.

This is what we know about the cases.

Where were the cases recorded?

The first case was recorded in Kirby Cross on November 12.

Julie Menzies, 74, who has run Willow Wildlife and Animal Sanctuary since 2004, was left devastated after cases of avian influenza H5N1 were confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Read more >> ‘Heartbroken’ owner to close animal sanctuary after bird flu outbreak

More cases were found in North Fambridge on November 21.

Are the cases linked?

Essex County Council has confirmed the isolated outbreak is in birds and there are no cases in people.

The county council says there is no evidence to suggest the two are linked.

What happens next?

Both 3km and 10km temporary control zones was put in place around the sanctuary, in Thorpe Road, on Thursday and all birds at the site are being culled to stop the spread of the virus.

The same has happened around the site in North Fambridge.

A number of precautionary measures are being put in place.

Officers will be visiting 965 houses and commercial properties within a 3km zone detailing actions which need to be undertaken and who to contact in the event of a suspected case.

Residents are required to notify Essex County Council of any poultry on their premises and to avoid moving poultry in and out of the 3km zone.

Read more >> Nearly 1,000 homes and businesses to be inspected after 2nd bird flu case found in Essex

Road signs will be put up on roads entering or leaving the 3km zone.

Where are the control zones?

These maps from the Government show the zones.

The map for the area around Kirby

The map for the area around North Fambridge

New rules from Monday

The Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have agreed to bring in new housing measures to protect poultry and captive birds from avian influenza following a number of confirmed cases across Great Britain in recent weeks.

The new housing measures, which will come into force on Monday, mean that it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.

In a joint statement the UK’s four Chief Veterinary Officers said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease and are now planning to introduce a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday 29 November onwards you will be legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds. We have not taken this decision lightly, taking this action now is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”