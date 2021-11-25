THE creative works of a former stage star and theatre volunteer who had planned to host an exhibition before her death are set to be posthumously displayed.

Marjorie Mitchell-Gears, who is the mother of West Cliff Theatre manager, Rob, had scheduled to show-off her exquisite embroidery during an event in early 2020.

After the coronavirus pandemic locked down the entire country, however, the well-known and much-loved Clacton resident was forced to postpone her display.

Tragically, before she had a chance to hold her exhibition of knitted pieces at the theatre, keen performer and familiar front of house face Marjorie, 83, died last November.

VENUE BOSS: West Cliff Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears and son of Marjorie

“Mum loved this theatre, she worked here as a volunteer for years and was always knitting or making something while the shows were on,” said proud son Rob.

“She also performed on the stage many times with the Jacqueline Annis School of Dance - her enthusiasm for life, for being creative and for the arts was infectious.”

In Marjorie’s memory, the West Cliff Theatre will now display her embroidery as part of art gallery being established by the historic Tower Road venue.

Her family were determined to ensure the exhibition still went ahead as a way to pay tribute to her love for the West Cliff Theatre and the joy she got from being creative.

Her work will be viewable throughout December and many pieces will be on sale, with all funds raised going towards support the building she was so passionate about.

Rob added: “It seems fitting that this display is going ahead one year on since mum passed away. Somehow that seems right to me and a fitting tribute to her memory.”

The West Cliff Theatre’s art gallery will be open along with the theatre itself between Monday and Saturday from 10am until 12.30pm and then 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

To find out more information visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.