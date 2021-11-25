A CHARITY set-up in honour of a young boy bravely battling a heart condition is preparing to “return to its roots” by hosting a festive event.

Sonny’s Army was founded following the birth of Sonny-Lee Cook, who was born prematurely in December 2016 suffering critical congenital heart disease.

The inspiring Jaywick fighter, whose family launched the charity to help others, is now battling back after enduring a cavopulmonary connection operation.

Its founders are now in the process of organising what will be their third Sonny’s Army Santa’s Grotto event, having first hosted the hallmark fixture back in 2018.

Brave - Sonny-lee Cook

Boasting everything from warm drinks to mince pies the grotto will open at 5.30pm on December 5, ahead of the arrival of Santa, and be based at 66 Brooklands Gardens.

Then, on December 17 and 18, the charity will accompany its annual sleigh ride throughout Jaywick, Clacton and surrounding areas.

Mr and Mrs Claus will also be available for meet-and-greets with wide-eyed children on the Saturday at the St Christopher’s Church, in Meadow Way.

“We decided to go back to our roots where our dream started,” said a spokeswoman for the organisation.

“So, make sure you are there for when Santa arrives and join us for live characters, hot chocolate and mince pies.

“Also if you want to pass by on our sleigh ride then do let us know but come and join us before we set off.”

To find out more information about the free event visit facebook.com/ facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.