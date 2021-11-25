POLICE officers have said they do not believe a terrifying incident in which a woman was viciously attacked in her car is linked to any similar reports.

Last week the Gazette exclusively told of how Diane Redburn, 57, of Clacton, was beaten inside her vehicle after a man forced his way into her passenger side door.

The shaken-up mum, who managed to escape, was ambushed after slamming on the breaks in Little Clacton Road, on November 11, after spotting another man in the road.

Since Essex Police launched their investigation into the assault, and following the Gazette’s report, other drivers have told of encountering similar situations.

Diane Redburn, 57, after the attack

Josh Lane, 29, for example, a train conductor for Greater Anglia, was confronted by a strange man in the Thorpe Road and Sladbury’s Lane area of Clacton last Friday.

During the early hours of November 13, a man also suddenly jumped into the middle of Tan Lane as Steve Bone, 39, was on his way to the gym.

As a result of the reports concern has started to grow for the safety of those travelling around Clacton, but Essex Police do not believe the three cases are connected.

Speaking about one of the more recent reports, a spokesman for the force said: “We were informed of an incident that occurred in Clacton on the evening of November 19.

“It was reported to us that a man stepped in front of a car in Thorpe Road. An investigation has been started to establish what took place.

“Our initial investigations do not link it to any other incident.”

Anyone with information regarding the attack on Diane Redburn is asked to call 101 citing incident 879 of November 11.