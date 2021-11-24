A THOUGHTFUL community charity is giving those less fortunate the opportunity to revel in a little festive spirit.
Baby Bank Tendring is hosting a Christmas jumper giveaway event at the Jaywick Sands Community Forum on Saturday morning.
The seasonal clothing items have been donated to the organisation by generous residents and supporters of the cause.
It is hoped the event, which will be attended by Santa and his friends, will help fill families who may otherwise struggle over the seasonal period with festive cheers.
During the gifting session, running from 10am to 12pm, Baby Bank Tendring founder Georgia Phillips will be dressed as an elf while making hot chocolate for guests.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/babie.tendring
