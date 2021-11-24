POLICE officers have launched an investigation after a crash resulted in a car overturning and a casualty being hospitalised.
Emergency services were called to the Eastbound carriageway of the A120 shortly before 1pm on Tuesday near Elmstead Market.
Essex Police had received reports of a two-vehicle smash which is believed to have resulted in one car landing on either its side or roof.
After arriving at the scene paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service treated one person before transporting them to Colchester Hospital.
READ MORE: Elmstead Market A120: Car overturns on busy A12 road
Following the incident the A120 became blocked back towards the A12 and drivers experienced lengthy traffic delays before the road was reopened.
Essex Police have now confirmed one person was reported for careless driving and officers are looking into the crash.
A spokesman added: “If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button between 7am-11pm.
“Please quote incident 516 of 23 November. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.