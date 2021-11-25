HUNDREDS of tiny moshers rocked-out to an amazingly bizarre heavy metal gig held in aid of a young boy with debilitating disorders.

Slay Duggee took to the Colchester Arts Centre stage for a righteous show which raised £348 for Angus Grocott’s ongoing physiotherapy.

The Little Bentley boy, aged four, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means his body’s co-ordination is hindered and he struggles to sit up by himself, eat, or speak.

Entitled My First Metal Gig, the performance saw 200 music-loving children lose themselves to metal versions of the likes of Baby Shark and Sleeping Bunnies.

As well as the live show itself, which saw the band dress-up as dogs, there was also face painting and a local illustrator, Tom Knight, who signed posters to raise money.

Angus’ dad David said: “This is the third gig Slay Duggee have put on for Angus and it gets better and better each time.

“Not only are the mean dogs of the band superb musicians, they’re incredibly kind and generous to boot.

“Thank you Slay Duggee for all you are doing. Like all the children, Angus had an amazing time. I suspect he may become a metal-head for life.”

Slay Duggee’s Black Shuck added: “Every year we love to see Angus making progress.

“He was in the circle pit with his dad, rocking out and zipping around on his walker.

“His unstoppable spirit is an inspiration and we’re glad to help him by harnessing the awesome power of metal.”

Colchester Arts Centre's Emma Wallis said the show was a huge success.

She said: "Wow, what a gig this was. The sight of 200 kids dancing or should I say moshing to a heavy metal version of Sleeping Bunnies was a sight to behold.

"We love having Slay Duggee in our programme, there is always such a buzz around their gig plus they raised a significant amount of money for Team Angus.

"Thank you to everyone who came along, it was a blast."

Emma's arts centre counterpart Nina Doyle was also thrilled with how the show went.

She added: "Slay Duggee were a joy to have at the Arts Centre and it was fantastic to see so many kids and their families out enjoying the gig together, dancing and having a great time, after so many cancelled shows in the last few years.

"They really got the crowd going, the kids adored them and raising money for such a fantastic local cause was the icing on the cake."

ALL PHOTOS: Ant Jones Photography