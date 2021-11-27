A ROAD in Brightlingsea is set to close for 12 days.

Well Street will close from its junction with Church Street from December 6.

The closure is in place while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Drivers should be aware of a five-day road closure in Thorpe-le-Soken.

Golden Lane is set to close from its junction with Colchester Road.

The closure is set to commence on December 13 while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Anglian Water is set to undertake sewer works in Holland on Sea.

This will force Briarwood Avenue to close for five days from its junction with Park Boulevard.

The closure commences on December 6.

Get ready for a four-day road closure in Eight Ash Green.

Foxes Lane will be closed from its junction with Halstead Road to its junction with Daisy Green.

The closure starts on December 7 while County Broadband Ltd carries out new connection works.

A busy road is set to face a temporary 30mph speed limit.

The speed limit is set to be introduced in Kelvedon Road in Inworth/Tiptree.

The restriction will be in place from December 1 for three days.

This is while carriageway patching and manhole repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Another road will be closed for three days.

Chappel Road, in Fordham, is set to close from its junction with Penlan Hall Lane.

The closure will be in place from December 8 while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Drivers should be aware of a two-day road closure in Clacton.

Thorpe Road will be closed from its junction with Ravensdale from December 4.

This is while Cadent carry out pipe upgrade works.

UK Power Networks is set to carry out pole replacement works in Dedham.

This will force Coles Oak Lane to close from its junction with Ipswich Road.

The closure starts on December 10 and will last one day.

Get ready for another one-day road closure.

School Hill in Birch is set to close from its junction with Lower Road.

The closure will commence on December 20 and will be in place while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Drivers should also be aware of a one-night road closure in Thorrington.

Station Road will be closed from 11pm to 7am from its junction with Great Bentley Road to its junction with Church Road.

The closure will commence on December 11 while Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd carry out level crossing improvement works.

For more information, head to www.gazette-news.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/