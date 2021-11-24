COMMUNITY organisations in Tendring could benefit from a much-needed cash boost for environmental projects thanks to Galloper Wind Farm.

Local charities and groups are being invited to apply for funding from the Galloper wind farm project, which is run from its purpose-built operations and maintenance facility in Harwich.

The team would particularly like to hear about projects with sustainability and environmental themes in the wake of the global climate change summit, COP26, in Glasgow.

United voices from the summit demanded communities to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly with decarbonised energy supplies relying on renewable energy like RWE’s Galloper project, which has been generating clean energy for the National Grid for more than three years.

Galloper’s general manager Sean Chenery wants to amplify these messages in Tendring by funding more environmental projects aimed at creating a sustainable future.

The offshore wind farm, which is 30km east of Harwich, has already supported a collection of local initiatives.

Mr Chenery and others in the Galloper team have spread the green energy message by delivering numerous careers advice sessions and presentations about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) presentations at high schools and technical colleges across the county.

Now the team is keen to award additional funding to projects that help the environment.

Mr Chenery said: “Our state-of-the-art operations and maintenance facility in Harwich is expected to support the Galloper Wind Farm to generate renewable energy for at least another 23 years, so it’s important for us as a team, many of whom live in the local area, to create a sustainable legacy across the community.

“The focus of COP26 has been on the urgency to invest in clean, green projects to preserve our environment for future generations and we would like to support and reflect what’s been highlighted by supporting projects to improve the environment in communities around us.

“This funding is an opportunity for a local group or charity to play their part in making the change and create a cleaner world for future generations.”

In 2021 alone, the Galloper Community Fund, which is administered by Essex Community Foundation, distributed £15,000 to local charities.

Beneficiaries of the Community Fund included the Essex Wildlife Trust for a new bird hide at Howlands Marsh Nature Reserve in St Osyth, funding for the Dig4 Jaywick community garden group in Jaywick, the Parkeston Welfare Park Project for improvements to the park and infrastructure, and support for the Tendring Junior Ambassador Programme.

Applications for funding should be emailed to galloperwindfarm@rwe.com by December 3.