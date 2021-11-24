New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Tendring venues, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Terrace, at Marine Parade West, in Clacton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 19.

Clacton's Halfway House in West Road, on the other hand, was given a score of one on August 6.

This means that out of Tendring's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.