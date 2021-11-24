SANTA and singers entertained shoppers when the Victorian Christmas Market returned to Clacton Town Hall.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) hosted its popular market on Saturday, welcoming more than 1,000 shoppers through the doors.

Stalls sold hand-made crafts, jewellery, toys, cakes and decorations with the stallholders dressed in Victorian-style outfits.

Queen Victoria and her entourage even made a guest appearance at the popular event and took a look at what was on offer.

Brenda Ellis, chairman of Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “It was brilliant to see the Victorian Christmas Market back after a break last year.

“The stalls and stallholders all looked fabulous, and everyone had such a great time.

“This event is a wonderful celebration of organisations in Tendring.

“It gives them an opportunity to showcase their work and raise funds while giving residents a fun Victorian-themed Christmas fair.

“It was such a joy to welcome residents to the event once again and see the smiles on the faces of the children when they spoke to Santa.

“The performances on stage were amazing and really brought a sparkle to the day.”

Father Christmas and his helpful elf welcomed families and listened to the Christmas wishes of 98 children.

On stage at the Princes Theatre there were also a number of Dickens readings, performances by the SingalongaPen Health and Wellbeing Choir and the MAD About Theatre group.

The Jack and the Beanstalk panto cast also delighted crowds with a preview of their upcoming show, and Fitsteps gave a demonstration, as did seated SOSA dance.

The festive fair made its triumphant return to Clacton this year after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For more information about Community Voluntary Services Tendring, local charities and other events visit its website at cvstendring.org.uk.