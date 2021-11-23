A RAPIST who abused two children and used his mobile phone to try and record women undressing in a tanning salon has been convicted of all charges after a trial.

A shocked visitor to a Clacton tanning salon spotted a mobile phone being held over the partition wall of her changing room in February 2019.

The salon’s CCTV showed it was Danny-Jay Storey, 37, who occupied the neighbouring booth.

The woman told a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court: “I was panicking, I didn’t know what to do – I was undressed and there was a phone camera pointing at me, so I just wanted to hide.

“When I was in there my mind was racing, I didn’t know what to do, I knew what I’d seen and I knew what had happened.

“I was frightened, I was confused, I was embarrassed.

“My thoughts were catching up with me, I then realised I needed to do something.

“I opened the door and I peeked round and it was gone.

“So I dressed, came out and tried to find some help.”

After a complaint was made to the police, Storey was arrested and an examination of his mobile phone unveiled the full extent of his offending.

His phone was found to contain four indecent images of children.

This discovery sparked an investigation which led to two victims being identified.

They both reported they were sexually abused by Storey when they were young girls.

Also found were two videos of changing rooms, one showing an unidentified woman undressing.

One of the victims of Storey’s abuse broke down in tears as she told the jury: “I think I just, not forgot about it because you never forget about it, but it stopped.

“I was older, I had my own life. I didn’t think for one second it would be happening to someone else otherwise I would have said something.”

Storey, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, was convicted of four counts of rape of a child, three counts of assaulting a child by penetration, one count of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of attempted voyeurism and one count of voyeurism after a trial.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC remanded Storey in custody until a sentencing hearing on Thursday, December 2.